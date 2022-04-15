Arunachal Pradesh : Health Screening Test, COVID-19 Awareness Programme Concludes In Lower Subansiri 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to raise awareness on COVID-19 pandemic and inoculation drive, the 20-days free health screening examination concluded on Thursday at Hari hamlet in Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh.

Organized by the Apatani Youth Association (AYA) in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri District Health Society and Karuna Trust; this initiative was held across the Ziro Valley.

During the 20-days programme, 1,350 citizens were screened for blood pressure, blood sugar, etc, while 142 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, and 116 persons got enrolled under the health insurance programme Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY).

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Arunachal Pradesh government wrote “A 20-day free health screening test, COVID awareness and vaccination program organised by the Apatani Youth concluded yesterday at Hari village, Lower Subansiri. The event was graced by the DC Smt. Somcha Lowang where around 1600 people benefited from the camp.”