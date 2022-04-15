Arunachal Pradesh : Integrated Hospital Management Information System Launched In Naharlagun

NET Web Desk

The healthcare system in India is still continuing to struggle in delivering adequate and equitable health services along remote areas.

In an attempt to help alleviate such health disparities through technological support, the Health Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Alo Libang today launched the Integrated Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) & Telemedicine at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun.

Organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Health Society and supported by Jhpiego & Nishtha; this initiative aims to record all medical reports electronically and establish telemedicine network in the entire northeastern state.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Itanagar Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner (DC) wrote “Integrated HMIS(Hospital Management Information System) & Telemedicine 4 TRIHMS launched by Hon Minister Alo Libang today in presence of HMLA Techi Kaso & others. It aims to record all medical reports electronically and to establish telemedicine network in entire State.”