Assam : Majuli’s Vaisnavite Monasteries Celebrates Rongali Bihu In Unique Traditional Manner

NET Web Desk

The Satras (Vaisnavite Monasteries) in Assam’s Majuli celebrated the Rongali Bihu in an unique traditional manner, with Buka Bihu (playing in the mud).

People across the different Satras of river island district celebrated Buka Bihu, whereas the state celebrated Manuh Bihu on the first day of the Assamese month Bohag.

“There are numerous advantages to playing in the mud. Mud has the ability to heal skin ailments. It also contributes to the strengthening of our brotherhood,” a Majuli youth explained.

Its worthy to note that during first day of Rongali Bihu, cattle are bathed, covered with a paste of fresh turmeric and black lentils, and then worshipped by the people of Assam.

Recently, the Assam Government has distributed a one-time cash aid worth of Rs 1.5 lakhs to the state’s more than 1200 Bihu Committees.