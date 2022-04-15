Assam : Woman Killed After Tree Smashed Onto Residence At Barpeta

NET Web Desk

A woman was killed after a tree got uprooted due to strong rains, and unfortunately smashed on her house at Jania Lurfuria hamlet in Assam’s Barpeta District.

Identified as – Fuljan Nesa, the 45-yrs-old woman was killed after a tree uprooted and fell on her house; informed a member of Jania Zila Parishad – Habibullah.

“It’s a very bad situation. In various portions of the Jania neighbourhood, numerous houses and properties were damaged,” Habibullah stated.

According to ANI report, rain and thunderstorms pelted the Barpeta district’s – Kalgachia, Jania, Bhella, Lachanga, Gunialguri, and Balagaon areas, causing damage to property, vehicles, and uprooting of trees.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 5 days due to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels.

As a result, the IMD has issued a ‘orange warning’ for the states of Assam and Meghalaya, telling inhabitants to ‘be prepared’ until April 16.

The rest of the northeast was still on ‘yellow alert.’ The next five days are expected to bring 500 mm of rain to East Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.