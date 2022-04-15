Less Than 40% Fully-Inoculated In 15-18 Age Group; Meghalaya Stands Last Among 10 States, UTs

NET Web Desk

Less than 40% of those eligible in the 15-18 year age group have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccination in 10 States and Union Territories (UTs), with Meghalaya at the bottom of the list inoculating 10% of the aforementioned age group.

Ahead of Meghalaya is Nagaland, which has inoculated 18.7% of the target beneficiaries in this category, and Manipur (24.6%), the data as on April 15 showed.

Arunachal Pradesh vaccinated 28.9% of 15-18 year olds, followed by Jharkhand (30.7 percent), Bihar (35.2 percent), Assam (36.4 percent), Punjab (37.1 percent), and Chandigarh (37.1 percent).

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, as well as Daman and Diu, have vaccinated 38.2 percent of their population.

With 102.9 percent of the target population in the 15-18 year old age range fully vaccinated, Andhra Pradesh stands at first place.

With 83.6 percent, Andhra Pradesh is followed by Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh (80.8 percent ).

The percentage was below 50% in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Puducherry, Tripura, and Lakshadweep.

According to the official data, the national average of second dose coverage in the 15-18 year old age group is 54.3 percent.

In this age range, there are an estimated 7,40,57,000 teenagers in the country.