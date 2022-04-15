Mizoram Registers 61 New COVID-19 Cases; One Fatality

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 61 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 9.67%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 642. While, a total of 2,25,962 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 689 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 631 samples were tested on April 14, 2022, out of which 33 samples belonged to males, while 28 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,24,630. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & FIA identified 60 & 1 positive case respectively.