Nagaland Observes Good Friday Through Cross-March; Propagating Peace & Forgiveness

Nagaland marked Good Friday by holding special services in churches around the state, with Catholic Christians participating in a cross march.

Fasts ranging from three to forty days are being observed by dedicated believers, which is set to culminate on Easter Sunday.

The congregation of St Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Kohima marched from Old MLA Hostel Junction to Local Ground.

Besides, the devout took turns bearing the cross, symbolizing Jesus Christ’s hardship with his own cross on the way to Mt Calvary.

The Assam & Nagaland Governor – Prof Jagdish Mukhi extended warm Good Friday greetings and said, “It is a day of adoration and absolution. It is a day of victory for good over evil.”

He urged everyone to recommit to following the examples of peace, love, and forgiveness. “Let us preserve our faith, praise Him, serve Him, and thank Him for what He has done for us, since none of this would be possible without His bloodshed,” Mukhi said.

Taking to Twitter, the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio also extended Good Friday wishes. “On Good Friday, we remember Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and give thanks to Him for the ultimate act of love for our redemption. The atoning death of Jesus Christ on the cross is love of deepest descent. Wishing all Christians a blessed #GoodFriday.” – he wrote.

Meanwhile, believers will gather in the famous World War II Cemetery in Kohima from 5 AM to celebrate Easter Sunrise or Resurrection Sunday, organized by the Kohima Baptist Pastors’ Fellowship (KBPF).

Various initiatives, including special thanksgiving services, have been prepared by churches to mark Easter.