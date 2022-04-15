Sikkim To Host ‘Road Safety Awareness Week 2022’ From April 16-23

NET Web Desk

Sikkim is gearing-up to host “Road Safety Awareness Week 2022” from April 16 and culminating on April 23, with an intent to raise awareness on unwanted road accidents and regulations to avert traffic offence.

This was announced during a press conference held today, in presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Sikkim Police – Pravin Gurung; Superintendent of Police (SP), Gangtok – Tenzing Loden Lepcha; Superintendent of Police (SP), Pakyong – Dr. S.P. Yellasari; Senior Superintendent of Police (SP), Reserve Lines – Sonam Gyatso Bhutia; Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Traffic Police – Arjun Tamang.

As per the official statement, the event will include largest open motorcycle rally in Sikkim’s history.

Its worthy to note that ‘Road Safety Awareness Week 2022’ aims to encourage citizens about road safety, measures and urging them to follow traffic rules.