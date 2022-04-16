After Solidifying Position In Manipur; Meghalaya’s NPP Eyes For Nagaland Assembly Polls In 2023

NET Web Desk

The National People’s Party (NPP), led by Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma is eyeing Nagaland after solidifying its position by increasing its vote share during the recent Manipur Assembly polls.

According to the party’s Nagaland state president – Andrew Ahoto Sema “we’re attempting to work the undercurrent. From September until October, our poll-related activities will be evident.”

“Nagaland has received a lot of funding from the federal government. Basic public infrastructure, however, is still lacking. People are hunkering down, but they see the NPP as a promising opportunity because it is a sleeping lion,” – added Sema.

Its worthy to note that the NPP gained two seats in the 2018 Nagaland elections, but was dealt a blow soon after when both legislators defected.

The NPP Nagaland head bemoaned the fact that the ‘change’ component of Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio’s administration’s ‘change is coming’ motto remained elusive.

“We have never pointed fingers at anyone, but we believe the state should thrive. The people of Nagaland have been waiting for the change that the Chief Minister promised for nearly two decades,” – asserted the party chief.