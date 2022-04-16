Assam CM Assess Progress Of ‘Batadrava Than Development, Beautification Project’ In Nagaon

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today evaluated the progress of ‘Batadrava Than development & beautification project’ at Bordowa in Nagaon district.

This new refurbishment project, which has a budget of Rs 22 crores, commenced today and is anticipated to be completed within the next couple of years. It will incorporate the renovation and reconstruction of the Batadrawa Satra’s historic offices and quarters.

Its worthy to note that Srimanta Sankardev was born at Alipukhuri, which is why Batadrawa is a major pilgrimage site for Assamese neo-Vaishnavites. For many years, the Assam government had neglected its maintenance.

“The Batadrawa Than development and beautification project is now in its second phase. As part of the project, four Batadrawa offices will also be constructed,” he said.

“From the overall budget of Rs 155 crore, the state government has set aside Rs 22 crore for this project.” – he further added.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the same.