Assam : Eight Killed, More Than 20,000 Households Affected Due To Heavy Rains & Storm

Following torrential rainfall and strong storms during the last 48 hours, as many as 8 people were killed with more than 20,000 people been affected in 592 villages across the northeastern state of Assam.

According to a report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA); after a violent storm slammed numerous districts of the state on April 14 & 15 (till 8 PM), a total of eight individuals were killed across the state.

“Four people were killed at Tingkhong area in Dibrugarh district on April 15 while three killed in Barpeta district and one in Goalpara district on April 14. A total of 20,286 people in 592 villages of Goalpara, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kamrup (Metro), Nalbari, Chirang, Darrang, Cachar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Udalguri, Kamrup district have affected in a severe storm hit the districts,” stated the ASDMA report.

The storm uprooted the bamboo trees in the Tingkhong area of the Dibrugarh district, killing four people, including a little child.

Due to severe lightning, a 15-year-old minor boy perished in the Matia sector of the Goalpara district.

According to the ASDMA study, 5809 kutcha houses and 655 pucca houses were partially damaged, while 853 kutcha houses and 27 pucca houses were completely destroyed.

Aside from that, heavy rain and strong storms impacted 34 other institutions along 12 regions.