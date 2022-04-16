Assam : Six Held For Alleged “Links” With Bangladesh-Based Terror Outfit; Affiliated To Al-Qaeda

NET Web Desk

Six suspected terrorists having ties with an Al-Qaeda network in Bangladesh were apprehended from Assam’s Barpeta district on Friday, authorities informed on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the Superintendent of Police (SP) – Amitava Sinha asserted that these 6 suspects were nabbed from a madrassa in Howly on Friday.

“We detained the six people based on information from a jihadi who was apprehended on March 4,” – he added.

Those apprehended, all natives of Barpeta, had direct ties to Mohammed Suman alias Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid, a member of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Its worthy to note that five people, including a Bangladeshi national, were apprehended on March 4 for their alleged links with a suspected terror group of Ansarul Islam, based in Bangladesh with affiliation to the AQIS, in Barpeta district.