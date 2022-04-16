COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 53 New Cases; 38.41% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 53 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 38.41%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 569. While, a total of 2,26,015 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 691 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 138 samples were tested on April 15, 2022, out of which 26 samples belonged to males, while 27 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,24,755. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) identified 53 positive cases.