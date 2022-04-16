Manipur Cabinet Expansion : 6 More Ministers Sworn-In 

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur led by Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh, was expanded on April 16 with the induction of six more ministers during a swearing-in ceremony.

Out of these, five are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one from the ally Naga People’s Front (NPF). The six ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Manipur Governor – La Ganesan.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM congratulated the newly-inducted 6 Council of Ministers. “Congratulations to the newly inducted six Council of Ministers, Shri L. Sushindro, Sh Th Basanta, Dr. S. Ranjan Singh, Sh H. Dingo, Sh Letpao Haokip and Sh Khasim Vashum.” – he stated.

“Wishing you a wonderful tenure as Ministers in our new government and looking forward to your cooperation and counsel as you embark on this new journey of public service as Ministers of GoM.” – he further added.

As per NDTV report, the ministers who have joined the BJP-led government in the state include – senior party leaders Latpao Haokip, a minister in the previous BJP government, and Th Basanta Singh, a former IPS officer and son of former Union minister Chaoba Singh.

The Cabinet also included several young faces as – Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, L Susindro Meitei, and H Dingo Singh joined the new Manipur cabinet. Meanwhile, Kasim Vasum from NPF was sworn-in as a minister, it said.

The BJP presently has ten ministers in Manipur, while the NPF has two. The cabinet expansion comes just a month after the N Biren Singh-led administration won a second term in office in Manipur.