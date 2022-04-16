Manipur : Large Stockpile Of Drugs Confiscated From Imphal East; 7 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, a team of Imphal East Police Narcotic Cell, an Executive Magistrate and volunteers of Yumkhaibam Athletic Development Association (YADA) busted a drug-trade ring at Khomidok Sorok Mapal in Imphal East District of Manipur.

According to reports, the sleuths of Narcotic Cell raided a residence at Heigrumakhong and nabbed 5 drug peddlers using heroin powder in a room. The team also apprehended two people, including a woman who happens to be the house owner.

The security forces have confiscated – Heroin powder worth of 16 grams; One single barrel without licence; Two mobile phones; One tablet phone; Nine live cartidges; and Two empty cartidges from the residence.

Meanwhile, the five offenders have been handed-over to a rehabilitation centre; while the two apprehended persons along with the confiscated items were handed-over to Heingang Police Station for initiating further investigation.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh asserted that state administration will go after every drug dealers, smugglers and traffickers until they have been uprooted. “War on Drugs 2.0 A team of Imphal East Police Narcotic Cell, an Executive Magistrate and volunteers of YADA have apprehended one drug seller who has been identified as Md. Sanajaoba (37) from Khomidok Sorok Mapal (Heigrumakhong).”

“From his residence the following items were recovered; 1) Heroin powder of 16 grams 2) One single barrel without licence 3) Two mobile phones 4) One tablet phone 5) Nine live cartidges 6) Two empty cartidges. We will go after every drug dealers, smugglers and traffickers until they have been uprooted.” – he further added.

