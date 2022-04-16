Manipur : Newly-Elected HAC Chairman – Dipu Gangmei Inspects Developmental Projects At Noney 

NET Web Desk

The newly-elected chairman of Hill Areas Committee (HAC) – Dinganglung Gangmei (Dipu) from Nungba constituency today visited the Noney District Headquarters (Hqs) to review developmental activities undertaken in-and-around the district headquarters’ campus.

He was accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Noney – S.Khapudang; SP Noney, Additional SP Noney, District Level Officers, Sub-Divisional Officers and other related officials of the concerned district.

Its worthy to note that Gangmei was elected as the chairman of HAC unopposed; as he was the lone person to have submitted the nomination paper till the last date, i.e., on April 11. The bureaucrat-turned politician, Dipu Gangmei defeated senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam during the recently-held Manipur assembly elections.

The Hill Areas Committee constituted under the Manipur Legislative Assembly (HAC) order, 1972 is the highest legislative body in charge of overseeing the planning, implementation, and monitoring of relevant development initiatives in the state’s hill areas.