Manipur Recognized ‘Best Northeastern State’ Towards Eradicating Tuberculosis – Global Epidemic 

NET Web Desk

Manipur have secured the first position among all northeastern states for successful implementation of ‘TB Mukt Bharat Campaign’ under Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs).

The initiative is a praiseworthy effort organized by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare from March 24 to April 13 across all AB-HWCs.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh confirmed the news. “Indeed a proud moment as Manipur was conferred the best state in Northeast India for the successful implementation of ‘TB Mukt Bharat Campaign’ under Ayushman Bharat (HWC) by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare , GoI.” – he wrote.

This was announced during the 4th Anniversary celebrations of Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) organized virtually. Chaired by the Union Health Minister – Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the meet focused on accentuating the healthcare services through the digital platform of tele-consultation.

The overall aim of this campaign is to establish AB-HWCs as a corner stone in providing comprehensive TB services.

Meanwhile, the primary health care teams undertook several efforts focusing on service delivery, community engagement and mass awareness drives.