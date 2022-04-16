Mizoram : NIA Conducts Searches In 2,421 Kg Explosives Seizure Case 

NET Web Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted search operations at two locations in Mizoram for the seizure of 2,421 kilos of explosives, including 1,000 detonators, and Myanmar currency.

As per the NIA press release, the case involves the recovery of 2,421.12 kg of explosives from a vehicle, including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse, as well as Rs 73,500 and Myanmar money worth 9,35,500 Kyat.

The case was initially registered in January by the Tipa Police Station in the Siaha district of Mizoram. It was re-registered by the NIA in March; informed an NIA spokesperson.

Incriminating documents & digital devices were seized during searches performed at the residences of two suspected people, according to the official, who added that the investigation into the matter is still ongoing.