Nagaland CM & Governor Greets Yimkhiung Community On Auspicious Occasion Of ‘Wünthsünio’ 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio and Governor – Prof Jagdish Mukhi extended their best wishes to the Yimkhiung Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Wünthsünio’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, Wünthsünio is ‘a hut-making festival’ celebrated to invoke God’s blessings for a plentiful harvest and protection of the crops from natural disasters.

“It is also a time to bond with one another. During the celebrations, Yimkhiung exhibit their magnificent traditions and customs wherein the youth familiarize themselves with their roots.” – asserted the Governor.

Taking to Twitter, the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio has expressed his best greetings to the community, hoping for happiness, good health and prosperity for the year ahead. Taking to Twitter, Rio wrote, “Greetings to the Yimkhiung community on the occasion of Wünthsünio. May the Almighty bless you with a bountiful harvest of crops, good health and peace.”