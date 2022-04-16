Sikkim’s 7-Member Contingent To Participate In ’83rd Senior National & Inter-State Table Tennis Championship’ 

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Table Tennis Association (STTA) is all set to send its 7-member contingent, incorporating of three men, three women and one coach; in the 83rd Senior National & Inter-State Table Tennis Championship, slated to take place at Shillong’s SAI Indoor Stadium from April 18-25.

The peddlers will be competing in Singles, doubles and team championship.

According to a press release issued by STTA, Srijana Dong, Eva Subba and Miss Taneja Dong will represent women’s team. While Ujjwal Sharma, Abhisek Rai and Sameer Rai will represent men’s team. Rupesh Lama will be the coach for the both the teams.

Organized by the Meghalaya Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the state Sports and Youth Affairs Department under the aegis of Table Tennis Federation of India; this Senior National Table Tennis competition will witness highest-ever participants along team events with 38 men’s team and 35 women’s team.

The 550 peddlers will comprise of – 307 men singles and 243 women singles, who will be competing in the national championship. The Tokyo Olympians – Sharath Ajanta Kamal, Ganeskaran Sathyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will also participate in the championship; along with other famed national and international athletes.

In regard to the event, the Sikkim Table Tennis Association organized see-off and best wishes programme here in Gangtok.

This event was graced by the President of Sikkim Olympic Association – Kuber Bhandari; and the Executive body members of Sikkim Table Tennis Association.

Kuber Bhandari congratulated the participants for representing state in the prestigious national championship.

He stated that this is an opportunity to demonstrate abilities and bring honour to the state; thereby emphasizing on the need of maintaining discipline and learning from Olympians & other national and international players.