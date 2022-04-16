Tripura Tops Across India In Electric Vehicle Penetration, Reveals NITI Aayog’s SECI Round-I Report

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 16, 2022: NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index – Round I report revealed that Tripura had topped across the country in penetration of electric vehicle. The report further asserted that this state has initiated significant steps to multiply the quantity of consumers with smart meters and improve penetration of electric vehicles.

In the final SECI, Tripura bagged 45 score. The parameter consists of three indicators related to EV penetration, availability of charging infrastructure for EV, proportion of consumers with smart meters. Tripura is the top performer in New Initiatives. It has taken appropriate steps to increase the proportion of consumers with smart meters and improve EV penetration. Tripura, Delhi & Assam are top-performing states/UTs in terms of highest electric vehicle (EV) penetration.

As part of State Energy Efficiency Index using 68 indicators, Tripura bagged 13.5 score in Group 4 leaving 27 states and union territories above.

The State Energy & Climate Index is an outcome of comprehensive research, to appraise the performance of the states in the energy & climate sector. The framework is an aggregation of six parameters consisting of twenty-seven indicators, which capture the energy and climate landscape of the sub-national governments in the country.

Under the parameter of new initiatives, Tripura bagged 58.7 score. The final SECI score depicts that among the smaller states, Goa and Tripura are front-runners, Manipur is achiever and remaining smaller states fall in the category of aspirants. Tripura with a score of 58.7 is the best performer all over India in terms of the new initiative parameter.

In the scorecard of smaller states and union territories, it is revealed that Tripura grabbed 57.3 score in DISCOM’s performance, 33.1 score in access, affordability and reliability, 22.9 score in clean energy initiatives, 31.7 score in energy efficiency, 39.6 score in environment sustainability, 58.7 in new initiatives and 45.0 in SECI score.