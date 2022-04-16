Unemployment & Socio-Economic Factors – Accountable For Large-Scale Extremism In Meghalaya : CM Sangma 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma claimed that joblessness and socio-economic aspects are highly accountable for the large-scale extremism in the northeastern state.

Sangma – chief of the National People’s Party (NPP) believes that stakeholders around the globe have been attempting to address the issue of unemployment and its ill-effects.

According to the Meghalaya CM, the state administration has been pushing programmes to boost entrepreneurship in order to generate jobs.

“Our government has been putting in efforts to make the youths employable. We have come up with programmes in sectors such as food processing, tourism and small-scale industries,” he said.

However, responding to the statement, the former CM & Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader – Mukul Sangma remarked that current state government was “least bothered about creating job opportunities”.

“Many youths with Master’s degrees are applying for grade IV government jobs. Is this not a sign of desperation?” the Trinamool leader said.

Its worthy to note that such response to socio-economic factors came days after a self-proclaimed terror group – “Lawei ba Phyrnai” or “Future in Bright”, wrote a series of emails to CM Sangma, presenting themselves as group of unemployed youths demanding the release of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader – Julius K Dorphang and threatening to blow-up an LP school, if their demand was not met.