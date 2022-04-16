Union Minister – Raosaheb Danve To Assess Railway Projects In Assam, Tripura From April 19-22

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 16, 2022 : The union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways, Coal and Mines – Raosaheb Danve, is arriving in Assam and Tripura on a four-day visit starting from April 19 next, during which he would be reviewing several government projects and hold party meetings.

The tour programme of Raosaheb Danve, union minister of state revealed that he would arrive in Guwahati at 9.50 AM of April 19 next and inspect window trailing of Guwahati-Barpeta section, followed by sites visiting of PHE scheme at Sila PWSS, Behila, Barpeta and other schemes as arranged locally at Barpeta.

Thereafter, Danve would chair a meeting with MPs, MLAs, DC and other government officers of Barpeta district along with NGO’s and organizations that contribute in government schemes at DC office premises in Barpeta, which is about 95 KMs away from Guwahati.

In the afternoon, he along with public representatives will address the media persons at Barpeta DC office. In the evening, he would again chair a meeting with BJP core committee members at the party office in Barpeta. He would stay the night in Guwahati and visit the Maa Kamakhya Temple on the next morning.

The union minister of state for Railways, Coal and Mines would stay in Guwahati for a day and stay in Agartala for three days.

Danve would board a flight from Guwahati to Agartala ten minutes to twelve on April 20 next and reach Agartala at 12.45 PM and meet with Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura which is a tentative programme schedule, followed by inspection of Agartala-Sabroom section in South Tripura district and Sabroom Station Yard and upcoming Logistics hub.

On the following day, i.e. April 21, union minister of state for Railways, Coal and Mines would pay a visit to Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, 28 KMs away from Agartala city and then in the afternoon, he would chair a review meeting with Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction) Officers at State Guest House here in Agartala city.

Later, on April 22 next, he would review the ongoing construction work of Agartala-Akhaura Railway Link Project at Nischintapur followed by a press conference at State Guest House here and leave for Delhi at 5.30 PM.

Deputy Director in the office of union minister of state for Railways, Jagdish Pandey further informed that the union minister will be accompanied by his PS SK Jadhav, EDPG Sanjeev Deshpande, Additional PS Sunil Kulkarni for programmes at Barpeta in Assam, OSD Viswas Pathak will remain for entire programme, and Assistant Protocol Officer Kranti Kumar Pandey.