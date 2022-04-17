Tripura: BSF Troops and State Police Seized Big Haul Of Brown Sugar & Contrabands Worth Rs 1.41 Crore

BSF official and jawans with seized items and apprehended person.

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 17, 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura Frontier along with state police and other sister agencies on Sunday seized 360 grams of brown sugar, 22.5 kilos of cannabis and contraband items last night from different parts of the state.

In a press communique, BSF informed that the Intelligence Team of BSF Tripura Frontier along with Jirania Police Station staff under West Tripura district on Sunday afternoon conducted a joint search Operation in house of Abdul Matalim, resident of Bhadra Mishy para, under Jirania police station, about 18 KMs away from Agartala city.

During joint search, a bag containing ‘30 plastic cases of suspected Brown Sugar weighing approximately 360 grams worth Rs 1,08,00,000’, which were clandestinely hidden in the house and apprehended the house owner namely Abdul Matalim (30).

The detained person along with seized narcotics was handed over to police on the spot for further course of legal action under NDPS Act.

During the follow-up action, AD Nagar Police Station staff here in Agartala apprehended one more person namely Narul Amin (56) of Gajaria under AD Nagar Police Station in West Tripura district along with Rs 2,81,000 cash from his possession and detained one Maruti Dzire Car bearing registration number TR05-0293.

The vigilant troops of BSF Tripura also seized 22.5 kilos of cannabis worth Rs 1,12,500 and contraband items having collective value of Rs 25,51,031 in different operations on Indo-Bangladesh International Border, during last night making the total seizure value amounting to Rs 1,41,57,031.

Border Security Force has been continuously pursuing its commitment for making “Tripura – A Drug Free State” by regularly conducting ‘Anti-Narcotics Smuggling Drives’ independently as well as in close association with Tripura Police & other sister agencies deployed in the State.

BSF Tripura is regularly conducting such ‘Anti – Narcotics / Drugs Special Drives’ against trans-border smugglers and being successful in the endeavours.