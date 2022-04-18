Arunachal Pradesh : Deputy CM Reviews Progress Of ‘Parshuram Kund Development Project’ 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein today reviewed the progress of ‘Parshuram Kund Development Project’ with Tezu & Namsai Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Tourism Director at Chongkham.

The pilgrimage location of Parshuram Kund in Lohit District, according to Mein, is being developed into a significant tourism attraction.

Taking to Twitter, Mein wrote “The pilgrimage site, Parshuram Kund in Lohit District is being developed into a major tourist destination. Reviewed the progress of Rs 37.87 Cr Parshuram Kund Development Project funded by GoI under #PRASAD scheme with Tezu & Namsai DCs and Director Tourism at Chongkham today.”

The pilgrimage site, Parshuram Kund in Lohit District is being developed into a major tourist destination. Reviewed the progress of Rs 37.87 Cr Parshuram Kund Development Project funded by GoI under #PRASAD scheme with Tezu & Namsai DCs and Director Tourism at Chongkham today. pic.twitter.com/GCKa6eYaOR — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) April 18, 2022

This project costing worth of Rs 37.88 crores was sanctioned under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism.

Its worthy to note that the National Mission on PRASHAD is a Central Scheme launched in 2014-15 with full financial support from the Indian government.

It was targeted to develop tourism infrastructure to harness pilgrimage and heritage tourism destinations for its direct and multiplier effect upon employment generation and economic development.