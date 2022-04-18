Arunachal Pradesh : Torrential Rainfall Disrupts Road Connectivity; Under-Construction ‘Miao-Vijaynagar’ Stretch Washed-Off

NET Web Desk

Crucial stretches of Arunachal Pradesh have been severely affected due to huge landslides and incessant rainfall.

In Changlang district, severe landslides have swept away large sections of the under-construction Miao-Vijaynagar road. Meanwhile, the 60 & 62 miles stretch which runs through Namdapha National Park has also been wiped away.

Its worthy to note that the ambitious 157.56 kms-long road connecting remote Vijaynagar from Miao, in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh will be made motorable by April 25 this year, while the blacktopping on the road was supposed to be completed by the end of September 2022.

According to officials involved in the road’s development, the project is unlikely to be completed on time due to the extensive damage caused by inclement weather.

Officials have also chastised some irresponsible commuters for hitting the road in recent days despite the administration’s advice not to travel during adverse weather.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Miao – Sunny K. Singh has issued an order under Section 133 CrPC restricting the movement of all sorts of vehicles on the MV Road, with the exception of vehicles used for road construction & medical emergencies.

Due to severe landslides in the districts, Arunachal Pradesh’s two extreme bordering districts – Anjaw and Dibang Valley, remains blocked off from the rest of the nation.

Officials reported that restoration efforts had become nearly impossible due to the continued heavy rainfall.