Assam : Transgender Community Members Open Tea Stall At Kamrup DC Office 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to encourage transgender community to pursue their entrepreneurial goals, a tea kiosk managed entirely by transgender people has been inaugurated today at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Kamrup (Rural), Amingaon.

This first-of-its-kind initiative has been inaugurated by the Kamrup Deputy Commissioner – Kailash Kartik N in presence of Assam’s first transgender judge – Swati Bidhan Baruah.

It has been established under the aegis of All Assam Transgender Association in association with the Kamrup District Administration.

Its worthy to note that through such concerned efforts, these trans entrepreneurs will now be able to hire other members of the community who would otherwise be stigmatized or unable to grab employment opportunities.