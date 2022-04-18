Assam : Two Youths Drown In Waterfall Along Nagaon-Karbi Anglong Border; Bodies Recovered 

NET Web Desk

In a tragic event, two teenagers drowned in a waterfall along the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong district boundary in Assam, informed the authorities on Monday.

The fatal incident occurred at the Hadhadi waterfall, adjacent to the Lung Chung area along the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border.

The deceased were identified as Sajadul Islam and Raj Bora.

According to ANI report, four people including Sajadul and Raj visited the waterfall and went missing.

Both bodies were recovered with the help of locals; informed the Officer-in-Charge of Samaguri Police Station – Paban Kalita.

“The incident occurred at around 3:15 PM on Sunday. We arrived at the location after seeking directions from locals.” – asserted Kalita.

Meanwhile, Iftar Khan, a sibling of one of the two other boys who were retrieved safely, said his brother was also a part of the group that went to the waterfall for swimming.