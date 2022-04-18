Indo-Bangla Tourism Festival Underway In Tripura; Deputy CM Invites Bangladesh Industries To Invest In State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 18, 2022 : The three-days long second edition of ‘Bharat-Bangla Paryatan Utsav 2022’ is underway in Agartala.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura – Jishnu Dev Varma, Tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Bangladesh MP Dr Md Abdus Sahid jointly inaugurated the programme at the premises of Ujjayanta Palace here in Agartala on Sunday evening.

Addressing the event, the Deputy Chief Minister urged the government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to set-up industries in Tripura which will help to boost the economic sector of both the countries as the state is all set to become a trade corridor for the entire Northeast region.

“We are close neighbours not only geographically but also historically and culturally. We are organizing such events to revive the old ties,” the minister said.

Dr Md Abdus Shahid, MP and Chairman of Committee on Estimates and Former Chief Whip of Bangladesh Parliament said that tourism plays a significant role in boosting the economic sector and such events helps to strengthen the cordial relations between both the countries.

Tripura’s Tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy said that the state stands in the second position in the NE region where the majority of foreign tourists visit the state that too from Bangladesh.

The details of the evening programmes are- Subash Reang, Piyali Das Bardhan Roy, Shilpa Biswas (Bangladesh) and Niharika Nath performed on Sunday last. On the second day, i.e. Monday, artists like Rajib Chatterjee, Rakesh Dev Barman, Rajendra Debbarma, Kala Mandal, Raju Mog, Surajit Debbarma, Niger Sultana (Bangladesh) and Dohar band (West Bengal) to perform. On the third day i.e. Tuesday, cultural programme to start with performances of Dr Uttam Saha, Adhiraj Debbarma, Chitralekha Chakma, Srijan Dance Academy of Udaipur, Guru Bihari Sing Dance Academy of Jogendranagar, Nandi Gopal Jamatia, Shipra Biswas, Swargasree and Biswanath Debbarma.