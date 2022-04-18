KHADC Conducts ‘Border Council Meeting’; Expresses Discontent On Assam-Meghalaya Border Conflict 

NET Web Desk

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) today conducted with a ‘Border Council Meeting’ alongwith traditional institutions to convey their discontent on the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Assam and Meghalaya administration to resolve the inter-state border conflict.

The boundary meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Executive Member (CEM) – Gigur Myrthong, former CEM and Congress MDC – PN Syiem; among others.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Executive Member-in-charge of Elaka administration – Jambor War asserted that “the MoU was signed without the involvement of stakeholders such as – landowners, dorbar shnong, dorbar raid, and Dorbar hima, particularly the District Council, which is a constitutional authority.”

“We’ve agreed to postpone the meeting to April 26 so that we may address the critical matter in greater depths.” – he added.

Jambor further stated that the KHADC does not want to engage into a fight with the state government and that the organization will stand on facts, numbers, documents, maps, and historical truths.

He also pointed out that the MoU inked by the state administration contains numerous flaws.

“We’ll convene on the 26th of this month, and then we’ll try to hold a dialogue with the state administration if at all feasible,” he remarked.

He added that the District Council should be trusted as the major constitutional body when traditional institutions are engaged.

Its worthy to note that the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to resolve the border dispute between the two states. This MoU is expected to resolve the 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between the two states.

During the first phase, out of 12 disputed locations, 6 regions were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

However, both the states identified natural boundaries such as rivers and forests and hamlets, he said. There are 36 villages in the six places of difference, covering an area of 36.79 sq km been equally shared between the two northeastern states.

As per the agreement signed, Assam will keep 18.51 square kilometres of land; while Meghalaya will receive 18.28 square kilometres of land.