Manipur CM Calls-On PM Modi; Discusses Measures Promoting Peace & Development 

The Chief Minister of Manipur – N Biren Singh today called-on PM Modi in New Delhi, and discussed various initiatives undertaken by the state administration to maintain peace and development in the northeastern state.

This is his maiden visit to Delhi after been sworn-in as the Manipur Chief Minister for the second term.

After taking the oath, Singh asserted that utmost priority of the state administration would be to transform Manipur into a corruption-free state, thereby aiming to eradicate corruption from the northeastern state.

“The next duty would be to clean up all drug-related matters in the state. The third task would be to ensure that all rebels operating in the state are brought to the negotiating table and political talks are held among them.” – he added.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister stated “Called on Hon’ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji today & I had the privilege to discuss about various initiatives that the state govt. has taken up to sustain peace & development in Manipur. Also, apprised him about the steps that we have taken up to fight drugs & corruption in the state.”

Its worthy to note that the Union Home Ministry recently declared the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 15 Police Stations as a “Disturbed Area” for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2022, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (Act No.28 of 1958).

According to the order, AFSPA has been withdrawn from Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbun, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakchin and Jiribam police stations in Manipur.