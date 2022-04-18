Meghalaya : East Khasi Hills To Host ‘National Deworming Programme’ From April 19-26

NET Web Desk

The Office of the District Medical & Health Officer, East Khasi Hills is all set to conduct the ‘National Deworming Programme’ from April 19-26, 2022 across the district; with an intent to boost efforts towards eradicating Soil Transmitted Helminths (STH).

It aims to de-worm all children between the ages of 1-19 years in order to improve their overall well being, nutritional status, access to education and quality of life.

According to a DIPR report, the National Deworming programme will be conducted through School Based Approach, Session Site (VHSND/UHSND/Immunization Day etc.) and community based door- to-door approach during this time frame.

During these days, Albendazole tablets will be administered directly by frontline workers (ASHA/AWW/ANM) to all children and adolescents, aged 1-19 years.