Mizoram : “Block-Level Health Mela” Organized For Lawngtlai Block 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence and celebrating India’s freedom struggle themed on “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the National Health Mission (NHM) today organized a ‘Block Level Health Mela’ at Government Region Higher Secondary School of Lawngtlai.

The legislator & Vice Chairman of Agriculture Development Board – H. Biakzaua today inaugurated the health mela at 9:30 AM.

In order to kick-start the health mela, the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) was generated for Chief Guest – H. Biakzaua and Deputy Commissioner Dr Andrew H. Vanlaldika.

A total of 10 stalls covering various health programmes & 8 clinics attended by specialists and doctors were installed at the Lawngtlai.

The stalls housed various programmes like – non-communicable disease, tobacco, mental health, HIV/AIDS (MSACS), vaccination, etc. where free counselling and other services were carried out.

Besides, the Unique Health ID generation under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and Golden Card generation under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) were also initiated during the programme.

The Block level health mela is also scheduled to be organized at Chawngte on April 21. While for Bungtlang ‘S’ & Sangau Block, the health mela will be organized on April 22 & April 26 respectively.