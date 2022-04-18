Nagaland : Doctors’ Agitation Over Enhancement In Superannuation Age; Impacts Healthcare Services 

NET Web Desk

Healthcare services at government hospitals of Nagaland were severely disrupted after doctors commenced a three-day strike demanding enhancement of their retirement age by two years.

According to an official statement, the agitation has disrupted services in government hospitals and health centres across the state, but the emergency department and intensive care units (ICUs) remain open.

Notably, the members of Nagaland in-Service Doctors’ Association (NIDA) have taken mass casual leaves to urge their demand for a raise in the government medical practitioners’ retirement age from 60 to 62 years.

Senior doctors would be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to attend to any emergency during the agitation, according to the statement, which also stated that Covid-19 vaccinations and tests would not be disrupted.

The requirement is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 vow, according to the NIDA. The group claims it is compelled to take this action because the state government has failed to resolve the problem in a year.

Emergency cases were attended by doctors at the Dimapur district hospital, but not OPD patients. The state government had previously warned the agitating doctors that they would face consequences.

Official sources reported that on the first day of the agitation, the administrations of Kohima and Dimapur districts requested the help of private practitioners to treat patients.

The Nagaland administration claims that the Prime Minister’s remarks were made at a political rally and that no instruction has been sent to the states.

Several organizations are opposed to NIDA’s demand, claiming that raising the retirement age of doctors would result in job stagnation.