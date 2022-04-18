Sikkim Government To Develop ‘Animal Health & Disease Management Information System’  

NET Web Desk

The Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department of Sikkim Government is all set to develop the ‘Animal Health & Disease Management Information System (AHD-MIS)’ which will keep track of infectious and non-infectious diseases, treatment, and inoculation details for all animal species.

In this regard, a technical consultation meeting was held recently under the chairmanship of AH&VS Secretary – Dr. P. Senthil Kumar at Gangtok.

It was attended by the Principal Director of Animal Husbandry – Dr. BM Chettri; Principal Director of Veterinary Services – Dr. Madan S. Shankar; Additional Directors – Dr. Sharman Rai (Piggery Development); Dr. S.P. Bhutia (VS) and Dr. T.B. Ghatani (Gangtok District), among others.

According to the AH&VS Secretary, this MIS may gather all disease related information from the field. The Veterinary Officer of the allocated jurisdiction shall be responsible for reporting all animal health and disease related information through a mobile app.

The MIS system is being developed with Information & Communication Technology (ICT) tools to collect, process and generate reports at Gram Panchayat (GP) Level, Block Level, District level and State Level to enable information availability for managers, decision makers and policy makers; keeping in mind about immediate response, control and manage animal diseases in the state.

Sponsored under RKVY, the project is being implemented by Disease Investigation Cell.

The key objectives of this AHD-MIS deals with eliminating the existing Manual System by developing Application Software which will provide easy, reliable and quick reporting system on Animal Diseases, to enable the AH&VS Department to have clear visibility across levels for informed decision making on disease, control measures and their consequences; to create a single window of information for various diseases in livestock across the state and to have an easy access to relevant information in real-time basis; to share of information within states and between states (early warning system); to monitor disease occurrence and extant control programs; to assess vaccination requirements; to identify unusual disease events or emerging diseases and other animal disease related matters.

Meanwhile, the data on newly-occurring diseases in state like – African Swine Fever (ASF) and Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS), food-borne, trans-boundary diseases and reportable diseases such as rabies should also be captured in the MIS system.