Sikkim : Health Mela Inaugurated At Samdong PHC; Delivering Free Healthcare Services 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to deliver health services free-of-cost to enhance awareness about various governmental schemes and programmes, the Sikkim Health Minister – Dr Mani Sharma today inaugurated the ‘Block Level Health Mela’ at Samdong Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Organized from April 18-22 in continuation with the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” under the guidance of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, this health Mela will be hosted at all PHCs and Community Health Centres (CHCs) at the block level.

It aims to build awareness about different health programmes with a focus on ‘Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness and Fitness (ABHWF)’; facilitate the creation of a Unique Health ID under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) for attendees; facilitate the provision of Ayushman Bharat Card under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY); and raise awareness about the prevention of various communicable and non-communicable diseases.

According to IPR report, this initiative attempts to motivate the masses through innovative mass media activities, thereby encouraging & adopt wellness behaviour to stay healthy; provide health screening of early diagnosis; basic health care services with drugs and diagnostics; teleconsultation with relevant health specialists and referrals as needed.

Meanwhile, this initiative will help to educate people about the various health programmes being carried out by the Central Government, State Government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) etc.