Tripura : Agartala Smart City Awarded For Remarkable ‘Sustainable Business Model’ At Gujarat

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 18, 2022 : The Agartala Smart City Limited (ASCL) has been awarded for remarkable ‘Sustainable Business Model’ under Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) category during the Conclave ‘Smart Cities Smart Urbanization’ on Monday at Surat International and Exhibition and Convention Center (SIECC) in Surat, Gujarat.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ASCL – Sailesh Kumar Yadav, who is also the Municipal Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) received the award from the hands of the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) – Hardeep Singh Puri.

In ‘Smart Cities Smart Urbanization’ conclave under MoHUA, winners of ‘India Smart Cities Awards Contest 2020’ were also felicitated, encouraging cities to adopt sustainable & smart solutions for urbanization development.

The mega 3-day transformative conclave ‘Smart Cities Smart Urbanization’ launched various mega initiatives and signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Economic Forum.

During March, 2019, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the foundation stone of Integrated Command Control Centre of Agartala Smart City costing worth of Rs 258 crores virtually from New Delhi. The Chief Minister of Tripura – Biplab Kumar Deb also attended the event virtually from Agartala.

The Integrated Command and Control Centre deals with installation of 464 CCTV cameras, 23 Digital signboards, 23 electronic signals, 23 digital information kiosks, 81 red light violation detectors, 45 smart bus stops, 173 GPS-based buses, smart poles in six places, automatic number plate registration at 46 places, laying of optical fibre in 102 km.

Its worthy to mention here that the Bharat Electronic Limited signed MoU for 8 northeastern cities including Agartala in presence of the Minister for implementation of Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) – a cloud based system for the North Eastern cities, which will have the advantage of lowering the cost of development, faster deployment and peer to peer learning among cities.