Tripura CM – Biplab Deb To Meet Union Home Minister – Amit Shah Today Over State Issues 

The Chief Minister of Tripura – Biplab Kumar Deb will meet the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah today evening to discuss state issues.

According to the state’s Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury, Tripura has surpassed the national average by providing drinking water tap connections to 50.32 percent of rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) initiative.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has awarded the Tripura government Rs 100 crore in recognition of the state’s achievements; mentioned Chowdhury.

Tripura has urged Bangladesh’s government to encourage businesses in establishing units along the northeastern state, with an intent to boost bilateral trade links.

Given the relaxations offered by the Indian government, the Deputy Chief Minister – Jishnu Dev Varma, who also happens to be the state’s Finance Minister, stated that both countries will profit equally if Bangladesh Industries open manufacturing units in Tripura.

As per ANI report, the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – JP Nadda will travel to Tripura for a two-day visit to speak at the party’s state conference and assess the organization’s progress.