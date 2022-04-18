Tripura : Militants Of Bangladesh-Based Terror Outfit ‘Ansarullah Bangla’ Handed-Over To Assam Police

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Police today handed-over three militants of the Bangladesh-based terror outfit – ‘Ansarullah Bangla’ to Assam police.

Identified as – Abdul Kashem, Hamid Ali and Imran Hussain; these three terror suspects have recently visited Bongaigaon & Barpeta.

According to reports, these three alleged Jihadi men were actively working in – Jogighopa, Abhayapuri and Kabaitari along the Bongaigaon district.

The trio were apprehended from Sonamura in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on April 8, while attempting to activate sleeper cells along the region by recruiting local youngsters.

After reviewing the Assam police case diary and prima facie evidence based on the involvement of these three accused in anti-national activities, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sonamura imposed a transit remand for them.

Its worthy to note that six suspected terrorists having ties with an Al-Qaeda network in Bangladesh were apprehended from a madrassa in Howly along Assam’s Barpeta district on April 15.