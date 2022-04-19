Drugs Worth Over 700 Grams Confiscated From Assam; CM Sarma Lauds Police Squad

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Assam Police have confiscated a large stockpile of contraband substances worth over 700 grams.

According to reports, a special operation was carried-out under Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) – Partha Mahanta and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) – Sanjib Saikia; which led to the seizure of 750 grams of Heroin.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the news. “In an op under JCP Partha Mahanta and ADCP Sanjib Saikia, 750 grams Heroin has been seized. Also, two accused have been apprehended in the process. Our compliments to @assampolice as it continues its tirade against drugs! Well done” – he wrote.