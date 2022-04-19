Assam : ‘Dry-Days’ Declared In Guwahati From April 20-22 

NET Web Desk

Preparations are in full gear for the upcoming Guwahati Municipal polls which is slated to be held on April 22. Based on the same, ‘dry days’ have been declared throughout the region from April 4:30 PM of April 20 till 4:30 PM of April 22.

Furthermore, there will also be ‘dry day’ on April 24 until the counting process gets completed, including the day of any re-polls within a voting area.

“There will be a total ban on sale of liquor, giving or distribution of spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors or other substances of alike nature at a hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or other place – public or private. All bonded (wholesale) warehouse, IMFL retail ‘OFF’ & ‘ON’ shops including club & hotel ON and country spirits shops will remain closed during the DRY DAY. During, this period the storage of liquor by individuals shall be curtailed,” the order said.

During this period, the excise law’s restrictions on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises will be strictly enforced.

Meanwhile, steps will also be taken to prohibit the sale of liquor in the adjoining areas of all sixty wards within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).