Assam : Election Commission Orders Probe Against CM Sarma Over MCC Violation 

NET Web Desk

The Assam State Election Commission has ordered an investigation against Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while campaigning for the forthcoming Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, scheduled to take place on April 22.

In regard to the same, the State Election Commission on Monday instructed the Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner – Pallab Gopal Jha to probe the alleged violation of MCC.

The Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) filed a complaint, stating that CM Sarma engaged in corrupt practices and violated the poll code of conduct by announcing the provision of land patta to landless citizens of Guwahati during the election campaigns.

It further claimed that the chief minister bribed voters by promising an extension of the Arunodoi plan and sanctioning Rs 10 crores as development funds for each ward, if they voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.