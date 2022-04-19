Assam : Karimganj Youth Develops ‘Theft-Proof’ Electronic Bicycle; Installs Location Monitoring Systems, Modern Sensors 

NET Web Desk

A student of Technology in Assam Rifles Industrial Training Institute (ITI) – Samrat Nath has developed a ‘theft-proof’ Electronic bicycle (E-bike) using sophisticated sensors and installing location monitoring technologies.

Powered by Lithium-ion batteries recycled from used laptops; this bike is expected to offer a range of 60-km on a single charge with a speed of 40 km per hour.

“To avoid being robbed, I designed the smarty e-bike. It comes with a lot of security features. If someone attempts to take my bike, a message will appear on my phone and the bike’s theft alarm will start ringing,” Nath explained.

“I can operate this bike from anywhere in the world. Meanwhile, I have installed another device that may be used in any other electric bike. We can control it from anywhere on the planet and track its real-time whereabouts. It’s completely safe,” he added.

He also incorporated fingerprint feature to the bike for additional security.

Samrat further claimed that completing his childhood desire of building a bike on his own took him four years; and concerned idea came to him in 2016, when he was in 8th standard.

“Building an e-bike was a childhood goal of mine. Finally, my ambition has come true, and after learning to code, I could accomplish it in four years,” he stated.

Samrat Nath attended Ramkrisna Nagar Vidyapith for further secondary schooling before moving to Silchar to study technology at the Assam Rifles ITI.