Assam Police Confiscated 9.8 Kilos Of Dry Cannabis, Intended To Smuggle From Tripura-Bihar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 19, 2022 : In yet another achievement, the Assam police have confiscated a huge cache of dry cannabis while being smuggled from Tripura to Bihar through two Volvo Assam and Meghalaya-bound buses at Churaibari check-point on the late evening of Monday last.

During routine searches at Assam’s Churaibari check point, Bazaricherra police station staff in Assam recovered about 9 kilograms of dry cannabis from two super deluxe buses proceeding from Tripura’s Teliamura in Khowai district to Bihar.

At the check-point, In-Charge Niranjan Das said that on Monday evening, a Assam-bound bus of Sherowali Travels bearing registration number AS01JC-0969 crossed the Tripura border and reached Churaibari, the gateway of Assam.

From the cabin of the vehicle, about three kilograms and eight hundred grams of dry cannabis were recovered in a bag. However, no one was found to be the owner of the bag.

After questioning the passengers and driver, the police came to know that a passenger in Kumarghat area of Tripura was immediately taken out of the vehicle on suspicion of the driver and assistant. It is speculated that the bag full of cannabis belonged to that passenger.

In the aftermath of this incident, the police also searched the vehicle at another night bus at the checkpoint of Network Travels bearing registration number ML05T-8382. A man sitting in the passenger seat was detained with six kilograms of dry cannabis. His name is Manish Raj (26), resident of Baktiarpur area under Patna district in Bihar.

Police sources said Manish was carrying cannabis and those were intended to be collected from Teliamura in Tripura and taken to Bihar. The estimated market value of the confiscated dried cannabis will be around Rs 50,000.

After filing a case under NDPS against detained persons, the police are holding him in custody at Bajarichhara police station and interrogating him. He was produced before the court on Tuesday.