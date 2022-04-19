Assam : Suspected Drug Peddler Injured In Police Firing; While Attempting To Escape Police Custody 

NET Web Desk

A suspected drugs peddler was injured in firing, while attempting to flee detention at Assam’s Karbi Anglong District; informed authorities on Tuesday.

They claimed the suspected narcotics peddler and another suspect were apprehended on Monday, and 100 grams of drugs have been recovered from their possession on Monday along the Khatkhati police station area.

Based on inputs received, a police squad was taking one of the suspect to apprehend his associate from Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland, they said.

When the truck came to a halt, the accused pushed the officers aside and fled into a nearby woodland, according to authorities.

“We had to fire at him after he refused to stop despite our warnings, and he was hurt in his leg,” a police officer stated.

He is currently undergoing medical treatment at Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

Its worthy to note that altogether 44 individuals have been killed and at least 108 have been injured in police action while reportedly attempting to flee jail or attacking officers; since the Assam CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma took office in May 2021.