Assam : Woman Severely Injured In Leopard Attack At Guwahati; Wild Cat Rescued 

NET Web Desk

A woman sustained severe injuries, following a leopard attack in the Maligaon area of Guwahati on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the wild cat strayed into the area from the nearby hills and attacked the woman.

Receiving the inputs, officials from the forest department immediately rushed into the spot to commence search operations for the wild cat.

Meanwhile, the leopard that had strayed into Loco Colony of Pandu in Guwahati has been successfully rescued by the state Forest Department officials.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Assam Forest Department wrote “A leopard that had strayed into the Loco Colony of Pandu, Guwahati has been successfully rescued.”

However, local populace have been asked to remain inside and lock doors & windows; in order to avert such incidents.