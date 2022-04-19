German Development Body Announces Launch Of Women Entrepreneur Network In Manipur, Nagaland 

NET Web Desk

The German development agency – Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)’s project, Her&Now, announced the launch of first-of-its-kind women entrepreneur networks in Manipur and Nagaland.

Since 2018, this initiative has been working to create a more enabling environment for women-led businesses in India.

Her&Now, an initiative launched in collaboration with Dhriiti – The Courage Within, works with over 800 women entrepreneurs in India’s Tier II and III cities.

In Nagaland, GIZ Her&Now, Dhriiti and other state government entities like the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), and Startup Nagaland have come together to form the Women Entrepreneur Network Nagaland (WENN).

According to a press release, “over the last four years, GIZ Her&Now’s assistance programmes have underlined the need for all stakeholders to come together and boost women’s entrepreneurship in their region. The women entrepreneur networks seek to address the need for an entrepreneurship ecosystem in Northeast India that can help women thrive; an ecosystem that brings together business knowledge and skills, access to credit and market linkages, market confidence, capabilities, infrastructure, mentorship, and more – all on one platform.”

Speaking about the Manipur network, the founder of Dweller Teas & founding member of the network – Elizabeth Yambem asserted “we want to create a tight-knit community and a resource for all of the state’s female entrepreneurs. We want to use our collective voice to help change state policy so that women entrepreneurs are better supported.”

“We have high hopes for the state’s female entrepreneurs. We are really glad that GIZ, Dhriiti, and the women-led network are already doing a lot of work, and we would like to support and help build them up. IDAN is affiliated with the state government, so we have to construct the portfolios and methods through which the investment gets in.” – informed the CEO of IDAN – Alemtemshi Jamir.

Its worthy to note that GIZ Her&Now’s mission is to build a structured ecosystem that can equip women entrepreneurs with important business skills, market possibilities, connect them with investors, and empower them to contribute more to society and the nation at large.