Massive Landslide, Torrential Rainfall Hits Arunachal Pradesh; 3 Buried Alive At Kurung Kumey 

NET Web Desk

Three members of a family were buried alive in a massive landslide that occurred at Sulung Taping hamlet in Kurung Kumey district, Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, the victims were identified as 50-year-old Sariu Tongdang; his spouse – Sariu Yajik (48), and their eight-year-old son Sariu Takar. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to locate the buried bodies.

Heavy and torrential rainfall on the night of 17 April triggered landslides in different locations, especially along the district headquarters here; affecting surface communication and disrupting water and electricity supply.

Following the chaos, the district headquarters has been cut-off from the rest of the state since Sunday night, with stretches between the old DC office and the Malapu mini secretariat been blocked along multiple locations.

Landslides have also affected 15 homes; posing a major threat to vulnerable structures and vehicular mobility.