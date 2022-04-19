Meghalaya Becomes Third Northeastern State To Legalize Online Gaming, Gambling 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government is preparing to establish the framework to transform the state into a hub for legalized gambling, online gaming, and online betting.

The Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Ordinance 2021, kicked-off the process in February 2021. It overturned the Meghalaya Prevention of Gaming Act of 1970, effectively legalizing gambling in the state.

Its worthy to note that after Sikkim & Nagaland, Meghalaya is the third northeastern state to legalize online gaming and gambling.

According to The Shillong Times report, the Law and Taxation Minister – James PK Sangma called-on the representatives of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and several UK-based businesses to discuss the state’s online gaming and sports betting landscape; thereby launching the UKIBC’s industry report, Gaming for Growth – India’s Sports and Gaming Market Potential.

As per the UKIBC’s Gaming Industry Index, Meghalaya is India’s most gaming-friendly state. Based on their stance on seven major games — lottery, horse racing, sports betting, poker, rummy, casino, and fantasy sports – the index gauges the extent to which each state has legalized gaming and betting.

“We appreciate Meghalaya’s administration for taking a proactive approach to the licencing of games of chance in the state, which would assist the state generate more money and create jobs.” A regulated market also provides players with safeguards and protection that are not accessible in the unregulated market,” – mentioned the Managing Director of UKIBC – Kevin McCole.