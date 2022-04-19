Meghalaya : Rotary Vocational Excellence Award 2021-22 Presented To Four Humanitarians  

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Governor – Satya Pal Malik today presented the Rotary Vocational Excellence Award 2021-2022 to four humanitarians for their exceptional contributions towards the society, during a function organized by the Rotary Club of Orchid City Shillong at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

The recognition has been handed-over to Hockey Kharumnuid who rendered three decades of voluntary service for traffic regulation in Mawlai Stand Bus.

Nicholas J Kharnami has also been felicitated with recognition for his service towards maintaining a green and clean Meghalaya; Dr Bhaskar Borgohain for his excellence in the medical service in the government sector.

Meanwhile, the Governor has also felicitated Shidalin Marbaniang – a first lady entrepreneur in Meghalaya for manufacturing sanitary napkins.

Addressing the event, Malik asserted that “Rotary is known globally for its commitment to serve the world community particularly the least fortunate. Rotarians are known for their passion for community service; they have done outstanding work in the fields of education, health, sanitation and hygiene, safe drinking water, women empowerment, youth leadership, peace and conflict resolution, and public awareness through notable humanitarian projects such as polio eradication and disaster management.”

He also mentioned about the Rotary club Orchid city Shillong which has committed its service to humanitarian programmes in and around Shillong city, since its inception in 2003.

Congratulating the awardees, Malik expressed hope that the prestigious distinction will serve as a turning point in their careers, encouraging them to share their talents and expertise for the benefit of a growing number of people.